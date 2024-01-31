Ex-Abrdn advisers launch Juniper in Ayrshire

New IFA

Advisory team: Ross Hunter, Euan Brown and Scott Moore

Three former advisers at Abrdn Financial Planning have launched an Ayrshire-based advice firm within Quilter’s network.

Ross Hunter, Euan Brown and Scott Moore have created Juniper Financial Planning, operating from Prestwick.

The trio worked at the The Munro Partnership, which in 2016 was one of the first advice firms acquired by 1825, Standard Life’s advice arm.

The Munro Partnership became 1825’s regional Scotland hub. Standard Life evolved into Abrdn and was later sold to Phoenix, while 1825 was rebranded as Abrdn Financial Planning.

Further restructuring saw Abrdn’s advice arm scaled back, with two offices closed and a number of adviser redundancies.

Ross Hunter, Juniper’s managing director, said: “We all have experience working for large corporate firms and smaller boutique companies, and we have designed Juniper to combine the best of both worlds for our clients.”

Quilter Financial Planning recently lost two appointed representative firms, one to Aviva-owned Succession and the other to acquisitive 7IM.