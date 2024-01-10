Edinburgh City Council seeks CEO to succeed Kerr

Retirement

Andrew Kerr: public sector service (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh City Council has begun the search for a new chief executive after Andrew Kerr announced he will retire in the summer.

Mr Kerr, who turns 65 in March, has informed council leader Cammy Day of his plans to leave his post on 14 June after nine years in the role.

He previously held the same position at North Tyneside, Wiltshire and Cornwall Councils. and has spent 42 years in local government, serving as a chief executive for 19 years and beginning as an area leisure officer for Falkirk District Council in 1982.

“I have been hugely proud to dedicate my entire working life to local government and public service,” he said. “I always said I wanted to finish my career here and it’s been an absolute privilege to work for this fantastic city.”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Andrew, both when I was Deputy Leader and now as Leader

“Of particular note was his leadership throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, a hugely challenging time for the Council and the city, and his role in ensuring Edinburgh paid a fitting tribute to The Queen following her death in 2022. He also played a key part in securing the £1.3bn City Region Deal for Edinburgh in 2018 and leaves us with an ambitious City Vision for 2050.

In 2021 Mr Kerr was awarded the OBE for services to the public sector in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.