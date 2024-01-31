Dons launch new manager search after sacking Robson

Aberdeen changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Barry Robson

Aberdeen have started the search for their fourth manager in three years after sacking Barry Robson.

A stuttering league campaign has left the Dons in eighth place in the Premiership, a position chairman Dave Cormack said is “unacceptable”.

Robson, 45, was given a three-year contract in the summer after impressing as caretaker boss in the wake on Jim Goodwin’s sacking but has been dumped after just nine months.

“There is a talented squad of players at the club, which makes our current league position unacceptable,” said Cormack, who wielded the axe following last night’s 1-1 draw at home to Dundee.

“With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.

“Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen. Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

“We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.”

Robson replaced Goodwin on an interim basis in January 2023, later penning a two-year deal for his first full-time managerial role as reward for guiding Aberdeen into third place last season.

Veteran Neil Warnock and ex-Norwich manager Alex Neil are among those quoted as potential replacements, while former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon could be tempted into a return to the dug out at Pittodrie.