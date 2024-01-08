Compressed Air Heat Recovery: A Sustainable Solution for Facility Heating

Advertorial Content |

In the quest for sustainability, industries are turning to innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. Compressed air heat recovery stands out as a beacon of efficiency, transforming what’s often seen as a by-product into a valuable resource.

Facilities that harness the heat generated from compressed air systems aren’t just cutting costs; they’re also contributing to a greener planet.

This approach marries economic benefits with environmental responsibility, making it a compelling option for forward-thinking companies. As energy prices soar and environmental regulations tighten, compressed air heat recovery isn’t just a clever choice—it’s becoming an essential strategy for modern manufacturing and processing plants looking to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Benefits of Compressed Air Heat Recovery

Economic Upsides

The economic benefits stem primarily from reductions in Energy Bills. Heat recovery systems capture waste heat from compressed air processes, which can then be redirected for heating spaces or water, leading to less dependence on traditional heating systems.

Compressed air systems account for approximately 10% of all power utilised in industry. Thermodynamically, approximately 94% of this energy is transformed to heat. This means that up to 94% of the heat energy sent to the compressor can be recovered. This heat may be reused and used in other sections of your facility, such as heating water or radiators, resulting in considerable savings.

Adaptability and Versatility

The adaptability of compressed air heat recovery systems is another pivotal benefit. They can be integrated into existing setups with relative ease. Moreover, the versatility of these systems means they can be tailored to different industry requirements, whether it involves low-grade heat for pre-heating processes or higher temperatures for more demanding applications.

This flexibility not only caters to the diverse needs of various industries but also ensures that businesses can drastically reduce wasted energy regardless of their specific operations.

How Compressed Air Heat Recovery Works

Compressed air heat recovery harnesses the by-product heat produced during the air compression process. When air is compressed, energy is transferred to the air, and as a consequence, it heats up. This heat energy, typically lost to the environment, can instead be captured and repurposed efficiently through heat exchangers.

Heat exchangers play a pivotal role in the recovery process. They transfer the waste heat from the air compressor to another medium—often water or air—that can then be used for space heating, water heating, or other industrial processes. The type of heat exchanger used varies based on the requirements of the facility and the temperature of the heat being recovered.

There are primarily two types of heat recovery systems:

Recovery for space heating: By circulating the heated water or air through heating systems, businesses can utilise the recovered heat to maintain ambient temperatures within the facility, particularly beneficial for large warehouses or industrial plants.

Recovery for hot water generation: Industries that have a constant demand for hot water, such as in food processing or chemical manufacturing, can reroute the waste heat to preheat water before it enters boilers or is used in the production process.

The efficiency of these systems largely depends on the alignment between the compressor’s heat output and the site’s heat demand. For example, if the demand for heat is consistent and aligns with the operation hours of the compressor, more heat can be harnessed reducing energy consumption significantly.

Throughout this assessment, it’s critical to monitor the balance between the heat recovery potential and the actual heat usage of the facility to ensure optimal performance. While companies stand to gain considerable energy savings, the precise benefit hinges on the careful integration of the compressed air heat recovery system within the existing infrastructure.

Implementing Compressed Air Heat Recovery in Facilities

When considering the use of compressed air heat recovery for a facility, one must undertake a systematic approach to ensure that it aligns with the specific requirements of the site. Firstly, a thorough analysis of the facility’s heat demand should be conducted. This involves identifying areas where heat is required, such as space heating needs during winter or hot water usage in various industrial processes. The analysis clarifies the potential of heat recovery systems to fulfil these needs.

Subsequently, it’s vital to assess the capabilities and performance of the existing air compressor. This includes understanding its operational hours and the quality of waste heat it produces. The facility’s operations team should review technical specifications and performance data to estimate the heat output that can be repurposed from the compressor’s exhaust.

After confirming the alignment of heat output with the site’s heat demand, the installation of appropriate heat exchange equipment is the next step. Options range from simple air ducting systems for space heating to more complex water heating setups. An energy audit can guide the most efficient and cost-effective solutions suitable for the facility’s unique requirements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, compressed air heat recovery emerges as a sustainable and economically viable solution for facility heating, offering a dual benefit of cost reduction and environmental responsibility. The efficiency of these systems, capable of capturing up to 94% of the heat generated by compressed air processes, leads to significant energy savings.

The adaptability and versatility of compressed air heat recovery systems make them a practical choice for diverse industries, allowing for seamless integration into existing setups with the flexibility to cater to specific operational needs.