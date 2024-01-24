Brown ready to tackle the challenge as Ayr United boss

Deal until 2026

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Return: Scott Brown (centre) and Steven Whittaker (r) are in charge at Somerset Park

Scott Brown is back in Scottish football as head coach of Championship side Ayr United and wants to awaken what he claims is a “sleeping giant”.

The former Celtic captain takes over at Somerset Park following the sacking of Lee Bullen earlier this month.

Brown, 38, has been in the market for a new job since being axed from his first managerial post at Fleetwood Town, his stint in England last lasting just 16 months.

The ex-Scotland skipper has appointed former Hibs team-mate Steven Whittaker as his No. 2, the pair having worked together at Fleetwood, with the duo in place until the summer of 2026.

“We’re five points off the bottom of the league but also four points away from fourth,” he said.

“We need to make sure the lads are positive and believe in themselves. Everyone wants to look up at this football club. I think it’s a sleeping giant, I think we can push on. We’ve got the fanbase and the directors on board as well, we all want to push the club in one direction.

“You’ve got to have someone to have faith in you and the board have shown that, which has been fantastic for myself and Steven. It’s a huge club and we think they can go up the table.”

Ayr currently sit in seventh place in the Championship and one of Brown’s first games in charge will be against old foes Rangers with the teams meeting in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.