Sales improve

‘Benign’ festive trading sees Next raise guidance

| January 4, 2024
Next
Next says consumer environment is more benign than for some time (pic: Terry Murden)

High street fashion chain Next said sales pre-Christmas sales had been better than expected, up in the nine weeks to 30 December by 5.7% on 2022. 

This was £38m above previous guidance of 2% for the period and will raise hopes that other retailers enjoyed a more robust festive season than had been feared.

The company said: “On the face of it, the consumer environment looks more benign than it has for a number of years, albeit there are some significant uncertainties.”

On the back of the today’s trading statement, Next increased its full-year profit before tax guidance by £20m or 4% to £905m. For the 2024/25 period it is guiding for group profit before tax to be up 5%.

For the end-of-season sale the company said stock has been well controlled.  “We went into the end-of-season sale with 12% less surplus stock than last year.  We expect clearance rates over the life of the sale to be broadly in line with last year.”

It added: “Cash generation remains strong in the year and we anticipate that we will generate circa £100m more surplus cash than the previous guidance given in September.”

… more follows

News, Consumer & Retail, UK, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Becky Lumsden

PURE spa owner quits ‘uneconomic’ shopping malls

Spa operator and beautician Becky Lumsden is pulling out of shopping malls as government policiesRead More

Scottish Widows head office

Royal London linked to Scottish Widows annuities

Royal London is said to be in talks with Lloyds Banking Group about acquiring itsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.