Business sold

Battery firm AMTE Power acquired by Dutch firm

| January 26, 2024
AMTE Power Thurso factory
AMTE Power has a factory in Thurso

A battery factory in the Highlands has been handed a lifeline after it was sold to a Dutch firm that will safeguard 20 jobs in the Highlands.

AMTE Power, which has a manufacturing plant in Thurso and a research facility in Oxford, plunged into administration last month.

FRP launched an “accelerated mergers and acquisitions process” to help find a buyer in an effort to save the company and a deal was completed yesterday to sell the business and assets to LionVolt.

The sale enables the battery production facility at Thurso to be repurposed for producing LionVolt’s batteries.

The company, which specialises in lithium ion batteries, had planned to build a gigafactory in Dundee.

