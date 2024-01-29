Barratt Developments relocates to Maxim Park

Property round-up

Maxim 7 wil bring all Barratt and David Wilson staff together

Barratt Developments is leaving its head office in for a new base at Maxim Park alongside the M8.

The housebuilder is taking advantage of its lease ending at Buchanan Gate in Stepps in the summer and has signed a 10-year lease with Shelborn Asset Management for 9,000 square feet of office space at Eurocentral.

David Scott, managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said: “We wanted to find a new site that would enable us to bring all our team members together onto one floor.

“Not only does the new office space we are taking in Maxim 7 fulfil that objective, but it has excellent transport links and offers a central location that is ideal for both staff and guests. It is expected the relocation will be completed by the summer.”

Sauchiehall Street development

The former ABC cinema site in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow could be turned into a “bustling destination food hall” with student housing.

The ABC was previously one of the city’s busiest and most renowned live-music venues, before it was devastated in the Glasgow Art School fire in June 2018.

It has lain derelict since the fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the adjoining Jumping Jacks pub.

Proposals for the area include an Urban Park providing “a space for all whilst respecting the world-famous Mackintosh architecture”

James Rooke, head of planning for developer the Vita group, said: “Glasgow’s undersupply of student accommodation is well documented and continues to impact on Glasgow’s rental market, reducing available homes across the city.

“We aim to reduce this shortfall in available accommodation with homes specifically designed around the needs’ of students in their second and third year who tend to find their way into the residential rental landscape.”

Stuart Patrick, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said: “Sauchiehall Street has been identified as one of the biggest challenges we face, and the ABC is just one of the many current blights on this vital artery which highlight the scale of that challenge.

“It is with open arms that we welcome Vita’s plans. Their track record speaks for itself, and we see this as a major step forward in the city’s regeneration journey.”