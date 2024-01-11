Barclay succeeds Outram as chair of BE-ST

Construction

Nicola Barclay takes up new BE-ST role in May (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Homes for Scotland chief executive Nicola Barclay has been appointed chair at Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) which helps the move to zero carbon.

Ms Barclay, who will succeed Andy Outram when his three-year term ends in May, has been engaged with BE-ST for a number of years through her work with Scottish Futures Trust and Homes for Scotland.

More recently, she has been working with BE-ST’s built environment change Mmakers – a group of early-stage industry professionals who advocate for systemic change in the sector – to coach them and undertake workshops on leadership, self-awareness, and confidence.

Ms Barclay joins the board alongside a new cohort of 13 figures from across the sector. She will be supported by Steve Petrie in his role as vice chair.