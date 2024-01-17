Bank backs Aurora’s renewables hubs expansion

£20m package

Aurora training facilities will be expanded

Aurora Energy Services, the net zero adviser and engineering services company, has received £20 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities.

The bank’s backing will allow Aurora to support projects across the renewables sector, including wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, as well as pumped hydro and waste to energy.

Aurora also plans to develop a globally recognised apprenticeship scheme aimed at training those new to the industry.

CEO Douglas Duguid said: “Securing this welcome financial support from the Scottish National Investment Bank means we can accelerate our transition into renewables on several fronts.”

Aurora has recently opened a Renewable Energy Training Centre in Inverness – the only facility of its kind in the Scottish Highlands – and has other bases in Aberdeen, Wick and Huntly dedicated to the servicing, engineering and fabrication needs of the renewables sector.

The investment has been part-financed by capital from the Just Transition Fund, allocated to the investment bank from Scottish Government last April.

Jimmy Williamson, executive director at the bank, said: “For Scotland to be able to harness the opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure, the right skills and a ready workforce are a critical dependency.”