Author McCall Smith invests in tailor to the stars

New investment

Alexander McCall Smith: great honour (pic: Chris Close)

Bestselling author Alexander McCall Smith has become an investor in Scotland’s oldest bespoke tailoring business.

The author of 44 Scotland Street and No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency becomes the latest in a long line of celebrity connections for Edinburgh-based Stewart Christie & Co, which has dressed royalty and Hollywood stars.

Newly-knighted McCall Smith, whose books have sold over 20 million copies worldwide, joins the share register alongside managing director Daniel Fearn, creative director Vixy Rae and chairman Prof James McCallum.

Vixy Rae described it as “an exciting moment for Stewart Christie & Co”. The 300-year-old business’s clients have included Sir Walter Scott, King George V and the actors Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan.

Sir Alexander said: “There is nowhere quite like Stewart Christie & Co. This firm has been a vital part of the Scottish clothing and textile industry for a very long time.

“The team of James, Daniel and Vixy have been tireless in their support of Scottish textiles and tailoring and that is what prompted me to offer support in the first place.

“Their work has helped to secure Scotland’s reputation as a source of fine clothing, traditionally made with this country’s wonderful cloth. It is a great honour to be able to support that.

Last summer the company opened a studio for ladies next door to its Queen Street premises.