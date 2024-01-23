Alba Bank boosts leadership team ahead of launch

Finance

Alba Bank, which is dedicated to supporting SMEs, has appointed Michael Mustard as general counsel and company secretary.

Mr Mustard, pictured, joins the soon-to-launch Scottish institution from Aldermore Bank where he was interim general counsel.

He has 15 years’ experience in banking legal teams having previously held roles at Tesco Bank, RBS, and Citi. He trained in accountancy at PwC and as a lawyer at Brodies and Allen Overy.

Founded by Scottish entrepreneur, Jim McColl in 2018, Alba is developing a network of regional commercial finance experts across the UK with the experience to work alongside SMEs as they grow.

Having been granted its banking licence by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and the FCA in early 2023, allowing it to move into mobilisation, Alba Bank has spent the past year building out its team, operations and infrastructure, preparing for market entry this year.

Rod Ashley, chief executive, said: “The appointment of Michael will further strengthen the Alba leadership team at a critical stage in the bank’s journey.

“We’ve a team with the right experience, ambition and values to deliver a new challenger bank aimed at supporting SMEs to achieve their true potential.”