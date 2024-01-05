5 Factors that Complicate Truck Accident Claims

Advertorial Content |

Truck accidents are traumatic experiences that result in severe injuries or fatalities. The injured person needs to deal with heavy financial losses. Luckily, the accident victim is eligible to claim fair compensation for their injuries and other damages. Getting fair compensation for the damages caused by a truck accident is not always easy. There are many factors that can complicate truck accident claims and make them more challenging than other types of accident claims.

It is important to learn about the truck accident claim process if you have been involved in a truck accident. You can do this by speaking with experienced lawyers.

A truck accident lawyer from Cory Watson Attorneys says that hiring a lawyer significantly improves the compensation amount.

This is because these lawyers are aware of the potential complications that may arise in a truck accident case and are fully prepared to deal with them.

In this blog post, we are going to discuss the five major factors that complicate truck accident claims.

5 Main Reasons Why Truck Accident Claims Are Complicated

Proving the cause

Multiple negligent parties

Infuriating insurance companies

Statute of limitations

Insurance coverage

Proving the Cause

Proving the cause of a truck accident can be difficult. The truck accident occurs due to several reasons, such as:

Driver error

Improper cargo loading

Mechanical failure

Weather conditions

Road Hazards

To prove the cause of a truck accident, you should collect and preserve evidence. Collecting evidence is not easy, but it is necessary when filing a truck accident claim. Here are the important pieces of evidence you need to collect:

Police report

Witness statements

Accident scene photos and videos

Medical records

Truck driver’s logbook

Truck’s black box data

Truck’s maintenance and inspection records

Multiple Negligent Parties

Multiple parties can be held liable for truck accidents. It is extremely difficult to find and sue the actual negligent party in a truck accident claim. The following are the common negligent parties in truck accidents:

The truck driver

The trucking company

Truck manufacturers

Parties who failed to secure cargo or improperly loaded

Truck maintenance team

Infuriating Insurance Companies

Insurance companies will try their best to complicate the case. They will follow the 3D strategy to make you give up on your claim.

They will stalk the victims on social media to find a reason to disvalue your claim. Victims who are not aware of insurance companies’ motives fall victim to them. A lawyer can protect these victims since they are well aware of the insurance companies’ cheap strategies.

Statute of Limitations

The statute of limitations for truck accident claims differs from state to state, but it is usually shorter than the statute of limitations for other accident claims. This is because truck accident claims involve federal and interstate regulations, which have different rules and procedures. If you fail to file a claim within the deadline, then you will lose your right to get compensation.

Insurance Coverage

The insurance coverage of the negligent parties is also a major factor that can complicate your truck accident. The person who is involved in a truck accident will experience severe injuries and damages. It may exceed the limits of the insurance policies of the negligent parties. This can make it difficult to recover the full compensation that you deserve.

Also, the insurance companies will try to reduce or reject your claim or offer you a lowball compensation that does not reflect the actual value of your truck accident claim. In this situation, you will need an experienced lawyer who can negotiate with the insurance companies for fair compensation.

Final Thoughts

Hope you understand why truck accidents are complex and why it is necessary to hire a lawyer. If you have been a victim of a truck accident, just hire a lawyer. They will get you the best possible outcome for your case.