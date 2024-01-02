£2m support for Holyrood Distillery’s growth plan

Capital gains

Capital support: Holyrood Distillery

Holyrood Distillery has secured a £2 million package of support from specialist wine and spirits fintech Ferovinum, to support its domestic and international growth plans.

The deal will allow for the release of capital from Holyrood’s maturing cask inventory, primarily to fund new fill casks and carry cased goods to overseas markets.

The distillery was founded in 2019 and today’s announcement follows the release last October of the its inaugural whisky ;’Arrival’ – one of the first single malt whiskies to be produced in Edinburgh in a century.

Ferovinum is the only funding platform dedicated solely to wine and spirits enterprises and works by holding ring-fenced assets during production, storage, global distribution and retail fulfilment.

This gives companies the flexibility to convert their maturing stock into capital at any point, whenever it is needed.