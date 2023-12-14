US hints at three rate cuts as Bank due to hold

Market report

Andrew Bailey: cautious

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged last night and indicated that it expects three cuts next year.

Heralding an end to the months of monetary tightening, the Central Bank paved the way for the Bank of England to follow suit today and provide hard-pressed borrowers with expectations of cheaper money in the new year.

The Fed kept its historical high lending rate set at a previous meeting in July to a range between 5.25-5.5%. Wall Street reacted positively with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up by 1.4%. All three finished higher for the third successive session.

At the market close in London the pound was down 0.27% at $1.253 and was 0.22% lower against the euro at €1.160.

Fed chair Jerome Powell told a press conference that rates were “likely at or near” their peak, but said the bank was still moving cautiously as “no one is declaring victory” yet.

He added: “Inflation is still too high and ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has adopted a similarly cautious tone over expectations of early cuts, though Julien Lafargue, from Barclays Private Bank, said markets had priced in an expectation that the Bank of England would begin cutting rates around June 2024.

Traders in London took the latest fall in UK GDP in their stride and held back once again as they looked ahead to the Bank’s decision today. The FTSE 100 moved just 5.67 points lower to finish at 7,548.44.

UK GDP came in 0.3% in October, following 0.2% growth in September, and was flat over the three month period. Analysts had expected GDP to be flat month-on-month.

There was a 0.2% fall in the services sector, 0.1% in consumer Services. 0.5% in construction and 0.8% in production.

Nicholas Hyett, investment analyst at Wealth Club, is also expecting no change in interest rates on the back of the GDP figures.

“This is shaping up to be a flatline festive period. GDP has gone nowhere over a three month period, as a bleak October offset some more positive numbers from the end of the summer.

“Manufacturing is down nearly 1% and house building activity has fallen nearly 5%. With labour markets also showing signs of weakness, another interest rate hike is looking increasingly unlikely.

“The question now is when the Bank starts cutting rates. Leave it too long and the cure could yet prove worse than the disease.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It is inevitable GDP will be subdued whilst interest rates are doing their job to bring down inflation. But the big reductions in business taxation announced in the Autumn Statement mean the economy is now well placed to start growing again.”

On the equity market, shares in Springfield Properties, the Highlands-based housebuilder, were unchanged at 74p after it said it was encouraged by the early indications of a return in homebuyer confidence, with inflation falling and the Bank of England holding interest rates for two consecutive months. Full story here

Ladbrokes owner Entain said its chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen has stepped down with immediate effect.

Stella David, currently a non-executive director, has become CEO on an interim basis and will remain in the role until a permanent replacement is found, the company said.

Entain did not specify a reason for Nygaard-Andersen’s resignation. It comes weeks after the company received final approval from a British judge to settle charges stemming from alleged bribery offences at the group’s former Turkish unit, concluding an HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) probe that began in 2019.

Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda hit the skids afrer analysts at HSBC expressed concern about the group’s ability to deliver on promised targets amid delays of its new DB12 model. The luxury car maker was down 20.5p, or 8.9%, 208½p.