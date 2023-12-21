Tulloch MD retiring | Borders hotel sold | SWG3 hotel plan

Property round-up

Handover: Sandy Grant and Kieran Graham

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant is retiring at the end of May after 21 years with the company and will be succeeded by commercial director Kieran Graham, who has been with the business since 2020.

Mr Grant joined the company as group financial director in 2003 and was promoted to his current role in 2021.

He said: “I am pleased to share that Kieran Graham will take over the mantle for Tulloch following my retirement. He is excellently placed for the position, and I will spend the next six months working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mr Graham has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector in the Highlands, previously working for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness prior to joining Tulloch.

Springfield Group chief executive Innes Smith said: “It has been a privilege to work with Sandy since Tulloch joined the Group in 2021. His commitment to the Tulloch brand has always shone through and he leaves behind an incredibly strong legacy.

Melrose hotel sold

Waverley Castle Hotel in Melrose has been sold to Leisureplex Hotel Group which now owns 23 coastal hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

The 77-bedroom Waverley Castle Hotel is set in five acres of park land and was previously owned by Bespoke Hotels, which purchased the asset in 2021 after it collapsed into administration in May 2020 under financial strain caused by the pandemic.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, who acted for the seller, said it is one of 33 hotels across England, Scotland and Wales that the firm is marketing on behalf of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection.

Glasgow hotel plan

Events campus SWG3 is partnering with Stallan-Brand and hotelier Bruce Robertson on the 142-bed hotel project.

Paul Stallan, the design director at Stallan-Brand, said the hotel would contribute to the regeneration of the area as well as benefiting from visitors to the Scottish Events Campus.