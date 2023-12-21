The UK Enjoys Record Gambling Revenues

Advertorial Content |

The UK’s gambling industry is a highly competitive sector that offers consumers a wide variety of betting markets to choose from.

The latest figures from the Gambling Commission reveal that the UK’s gross gambling yield showed growth of 6.8% for the period between April 2022 and March 2023 on the previous year. This growth amounted to a £15.1 million gross yield, signalling a new record high.

One of the most significant factors in the gambling industry’s improved performance is the quality and depth of online operators.

Online gambling operators in the UK provide customers with a wide variety of betting markets and unparalleled convenience. Improved connectivity through 5G rollouts has facilitated improved gameplay and allowed customers to enjoy an immersive gaming experience on the move.

Online casinos have benefitted from emerging technologies and high-speed internet connections to offer a wide variety of casino games. Online slots prove to be particularly popular among UK gamblers because of their exciting gameplay, ease, and quick turnaround.

The influx of online operators and the development of games have led to some concerns. However, government and independent responsible gambling schemes have been set up to provide information and support to people who are struggling.

One scheme that allows customers to self-exclude from all licensed UK betting sites is GAMSTOP. This initiative requires licensed online betting operators in the UK to register as a way of protecting vulnerable customers.

Customers that register will then be unable to sign up to participating websites as their details are held on a central database which is regularly checked by the operators.

It is possible to find a reputable casino not on GAMSTOP with a selection of high-quality offshore sites available to UK customers. If we consider the number of players visiting these sites too, the already record-breaking revenues would be even more impressive: it has been estimated that 200,000 people made 27 million visits between them to overseas gambling sites in 2020.

Fuelling the development of online gambling sites are emerging technologies including AI, VR, and AR, with many online operators investing heavily.

VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) help to improve the customer experience by providing a fully immersive casino experience for customers. These kinds of technologies are only possible because high-speed internet connections are significantly more widespread in the UK.

AI is used in a variety of ways including improving gameplay and behind the scenes. AI can be used to streamline processes and improve the efficiency of gambling sites.

The rise in popularity of cryptocurrency has also had a positive effect on the online gambling industry with many technologies complementing each other. Dedicated crypto casinos that are designed for crypto users have proven popular. The development of games including crash games has integrated well into the crypto-gambling sphere.

Blockchain technology that is used in the storage and transfer of cryptocurrencies has also helped online gambling operators by providing a secure and transparent way of operating.

Blockchain technology provides a ledger that can be checked to ensure operators work in a fair way with payments open to investigation.

This is an exciting time for online betting operators as technology continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. As online operators continue to improve their service, record revenues have the potential to grow even higher.