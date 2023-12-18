Advertorial Content |

In our ever-connected world, the development of mobile apps has played a key role in bringing products, services, and platforms to the fingertips of billions across the globe. The development process of mobile apps requires a structured team of mobile app engineers with the ability to achieve a mobile app that aligns with the requirements of the end user.

Key stages of app development

There are several key stages of mobile app development that will occur despite what the app is or for which client it is being developed.

These stages are as follows:

Strategy development – the initial development will start with a strategy plan. This will outline the ideas for both for the intention of the app and designs. The strategy produced will help to support the entire development process from start to finish.

Planning – Once a strategy has been established, the planning can begin. This will include a thorough discussion of the app and its purpose. Considering the requirements of the end user and the goals aligned with the company’s marketing strategy.

UI/UX design – The user interface and user experience are two key components of quality app design. Which is why UI/UX design is the next step in the development stages. At this stage in the design process the app developers must understand how the app is intended to be used and what information/data can be accessed via the app. Whilst also considering the user’s journey through the app and end goal. The ultimate goal of this is to establish a design that users will love to access and will not sideline for competitor apps.

App development – Now comes the technical stage of the process. The app development, both front-end and back-end development will occur. Working with experienced app developers at this stage is important for ensuring that the app is working correctly and can be scaled accordingly.

Testing – A crucial stage of the app development, the testing stage will ensure any snags or errors are detected before the app is deployed. This stage will also give you a chance to spot areas of the app’s functionality that you may no longer support or think is necessary and refer back to the developers for support in changing this or updating the design.

Deployment of app – App deployment will see your app go live across various platforms. This is the stage that will see an initial response to your app from different app stores. Making sure that your app is optimised according to the requirements of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store is especially important.

Post-development product testing and performance enhancement – With your app finally live and accessible to the end user, the development and enhancement of your app shouldn’t stop there. As with any digital product, further testing and development should be carried out to ensure that the design meets the modern demands of your consumer, updates are provided and bug fixes are carried out.

Why a ‘mobile first’ approach is key to customer reach

The mobile first approach is the idea that web developers should be prioritising mobile users, since a growing number of internet users now access sites exclusively via mobile devices. While this applies to the development of websites, it is also a reason why so many businesses look at ways to incorporate a mobile application into their marketing strategy. By considering both optimising a site for mobile users and the development of a mobile app for exclusive access to services and products, businesses can expect a far greater customer reach.

Important aspects of quality mobile apps

Features: The app should provide features that are valuable to the users.

Performance: The app should be fast and responsive.

Reliability: The app should be stable and free of bugs.

Maintainability: The app should be easy to maintain and update.

Scalability: The app should be able to handle a large number of users.

The development process of mobile apps is complex and requires a structured team of mobile app engineers. By following the key stages of development and focusing on the important aspects of quality, businesses can develop mobile apps that are successful and provide value to their customers.