SMS founders lead opposition to KKR’s £1.3bn takeover

Deal opposed

Steve Timoney, centre, set up SMS 30 years ago

Steve Timoney and Alan Foy, the founders of Smart Metering Systems, have joined a long term shareholder to oppose the £1.3 billion offer for the company by US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

Mr Timoney, who stands to make £51 million from the acquisition, and former chief executive Alan Foy together with PrimeStone Capital, collectively control 23,827,659 ordinary shares representing approximately 17.8% of SMS’s issued share capital.

In a statement, PrimeStone and the founders said they are “disappointed” with the 955p cash offer, announced on 7 December, and intend to vote against it.

The price is a 40.4% premium to the closing price of 680p on 6 December and is being recommended by the SMS board.

The deal implies an enterprise value (equity and debt) of approximately £1.4 billion. The shares soared by 41.2%, or 280p, to 960p after the offer was announced.

Mr Timoney, a hotelier and basketball club owner who grew up in one of Glasgow’s most deprived areas is due a huge payday from the business he set up almost 30 years ago.

SMS was floated on the Alternative Investment Market and he made £15m from offloading part of his stake.

He later stepped down from the company but he retained more than five million shares in the business.

SMS, which employs about 1,500 staff, installs, owns and manages smart meters on behalf of energy companies, housebuilders, retailers and social housing providers. It also develops and operates battery energy systems to store clean energy as Britain aims to quadruple its storage capacity by 2030.

Schedule of holdings:

Name Number of shares % of issued share capital PrimeStone Capital LLP 13,075,114 9.79% Metis Investment Management Ltd 4,680,851 3.50% Metis Investments Ltd 372,350 0.28% The Metis Trust 715,000 0.54% Lochlane Investments Limited 4,984,344 3.73%