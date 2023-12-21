Deal opposed

SMS founders lead opposition to KKR’s £1.3bn takeover

| December 21, 2023
Alison and Steve Timoney
Steve Timoney, centre, set up SMS 30 years ago

Steve Timoney and Alan Foy, the founders of Smart Metering Systems, have joined a long term shareholder to oppose the £1.3 billion offer for the company by US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

Mr Timoney, who stands to make £51 million from the acquisition, and former chief executive Alan Foy together with PrimeStone Capital, collectively control 23,827,659 ordinary shares representing approximately 17.8% of SMS’s issued share capital.

In a statement, PrimeStone and the founders said they are “disappointed” with the 955p cash offer, announced on 7 December, and intend to vote against it.

The price is a 40.4% premium to the closing price of 680p on 6 December and is being recommended by the SMS board.

The deal implies an enterprise value (equity and debt) of approximately £1.4 billion. The shares soared by 41.2%, or 280p, to 960p after the offer was announced.

Mr Timoney, a hotelier and basketball club owner who grew up in one of Glasgow’s most deprived areas is due a huge payday from the business he set up almost 30 years ago.

SMS was floated on the Alternative Investment Market and he made £15m from offloading part of his stake.

He later stepped down from the company but he retained more than five million shares in the business.

SMS, which employs about 1,500 staff, installs, owns and manages smart meters on behalf of energy companies, housebuilders, retailers and social housing providers. It also develops and operates battery energy systems to store clean energy as Britain aims to quadruple its storage capacity by 2030.

Schedule of holdings:

NameNumber of shares% of issued share capital
PrimeStone Capital LLP13,075,1149.79% 
Metis Investment Management Ltd4,680,8513.50% 
Metis Investments Ltd372,3500.28%
The Metis Trust715,0000.54%
Lochlane Investments Limited4,984,3443.73%
News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ann Street

Edinburgh dominates list of most expensive homes

Edinburgh continues to dominate the list of Scotland’s most expensive streets with seven of theRead More

Shona Robison

More Scots paying higher taxes under SNP policy

Figures from the Scottish Government’s budget forecaster show that the number of workers being draggedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.