ScotRail faces fresh strike action in long-running row

Disruption warning

More disruption is threatened at ScotRail (pic: Terry Murden)

Rail union TSSA is warning of strike action after team managers across ScotRail voted in favour of industrial action in a long-running dispute over on-call working.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA voted by 70% in favour of a walk-out, in a dispute which dates back to 2021. No dates have been given for possible action.

General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Throughout this dispute ScotRail have dragged their feet. They agreed to a joint working group to discuss our members’ concerns in 2021, then refused to meet us for over a year.

“Now after 12 months of negotiations their “final” on-call policy offer still fails to address a number of crucial issues including payment. Our members have had enough.

“Our members don’t vote lightly for strike action. But ScotRail have acted in bad faith throughout the dispute and enough is enough.

“The ball is in ScotRail’s court now. If they want to avoid strike action they need to get back round the table with us and make an offer our members can accept. Otherwise we’ll see them on the picket line.

The dispute affects conductor team managers, driver team Managers, on train team managers and station team managers, operations development managers and senior operations development managers working at stations across Scotland.