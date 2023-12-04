Robotic glove firm Bioliberty grabs US opportunity

New funding

Bioliberty’s new glove is ‘on the verge of a revolutionary leap’

A developer of a robotic glove to help rehabilitate stroke patients has received almost half a million pounds as it accelerates plans to expand in the US.

Bioliberty, based at the National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University, has secured a £435,000 project from the Biomedical Catalyst, Innovate UK’s flagship grant funding mechanism. The scheme is designed to transform innovative ideas into commercially viable businesses.

The Edinburgh-based company’s glove helps a patient open and close their hand, an action which can be severely limited following a stroke.

Over the last six months Bioliberty has raised more than £3.5 million in private and public funding and created eight roles.

Co-founder Conan Bradley said: “Bioliberty is on the verge of a revolutionary leap in rehabilitation technology.

“Upcoming trials for our soft robotic glove are set to ignite the United States, with top rehab clinics eagerly in discussions. With this newfound funding, we’re poised to accelerate trials and expedite our market launch.

“But we’re not stopping at the US. The UK beckons, with a significant demand for innovative rehabilitation solutions amidst the latest NICE guidelines.

“Having access to the National Robotarium’s state-of-the-art office and lab facilities, including its ecosystem of collaborators, industry experts and academic teams, has been vital in helping us to develop our product.”

Lisa Farrell, business development manager at the National Robotarium, said: “With an ageing population, demand for robotic solutions to assist in the rehabilitation of those who’ve experienced a stroke will be in great demand.

“Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide, so Bioliberty’s product is addressing a global need, which is one of the core missions of the National Robotarium.

“The National Robotarium’s mission is to develop robotic and AI solutions which make people safer, healthier and more productive and working with tenant companies, we want to provide a catalyst for entrepreneurship, and deliver economic and societal benefits.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “The UK Government has invested £21 million in the National Robotarium helping foster world-leading research and support high quality jobs, investment and growth, as part of our more than £2.7 billion investment to level up across Scotland.”