Openreach invests £50m in Scottish network

Openreach: half-way point

Openreach is investing a further £50 million into its full fibre roll-out in Scotland as it reaches the halfway point in its UK-wide plan to reach 25 million premises by the end of 2026.

It has revealed 142 new locations – including 25 in Scotland – where it will deliver full fibre to around 1.4 million more homes and businesses.

Openreach says it is building full fibre faster and further than any other UK provider, reaching around 60,000 premises every week – equivalent to a town the size of Livingston. That means passing another home or business with ultrafast, gigabit-capable broadband every ten seconds.

Openreach intends to keep building after it reaches its initial 25 million target, reaching up to 30 million premises with full fibre by the end of 2030.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.

“We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.

“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever. Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”