O’Donnell switches to Charlotte Street Partners

Media move

Frank O’Donnell, left, with Malcolm Robertson

Frank O’Donnell, a former editor of The Scotsman, will join the Edinburgh-based strategic communications consultancy Charlotte Street Partners early in the new year.

Mr O’Donnell has worked in the Scottish media for more than 25 years and has also edited the Edinburgh Evening News, Scotland on Sunday, The Press and Journal (P&J) and the Evening Express (Aberdeen).

After 19 years at The Scotsman titles he was hired by DC Thomson in May 2020 as editor in chief to oversee the growth of its brands in Aberdeen.

He said he made the move because he was “very convinced” by DC Thomson’s “determination for the brands to survive”.

However, less than three years into developing a transformation strategy, during which he and the P&J won a string of awards, he was among 300 staff made redundant and he left at the end of March this year.

Mr O’Donnell, who also led the launch of inews.co.uk, the digital arm of the i newspaper, will take up the role of senior partner with Charlotte Street Partners on 8 January.

He joins recent recruit Will Torness – another former journalist who was a news producer within the US broadcast network NBC – and Emma MacAndrews, who will join the firm in January having spent the past year working in the constituency office of Drew Hendry, member of parliament for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.

Malcolm Robertson, founding partner at Charlotte Street Partners, said he was “delighted” that Mr O’Donnell is bringing his “expertise and his unique perspectives to the team and to the work we do with our clients.”

Mr O’Donnell said: “I have long admired Charlotte Street Partners as a business and am really pleased to be joining the team as they prepare to celebrate the firm’s tenth birthday next year.”

Charlotte Street Partners has seen a number of changes among its senior team this year. Kevin Pringle, who had been a senior partner since 2015, left to become First Minister Humza Yousaf’s adviser a few weeks after founding partner and former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson left the agency to join high street bank Santander.