New CEO for Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Tourism

Jason Barrett

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has appointed former US infantryman Jason Barrett as chief executive.

Mr Barrett, from Colorado, steps up from chief operating officer to replace Major General Buster Howes.

Mr Barrett served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and also saw active service with the UK Royal Marines.

He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2010 and went on to have a career in the hospitality sector before joining the Tattoo three years ago.