Murphy takes planning role at Homes for Scotland

Property

Trade body Homes for Scotland has appointed Kevin Murphy as head of planning. He joins from Persimmon Homes.

His experience at the coalface of planning for residential development will be welcomed by HFS members who are facing considerable challenges following the transition to the new National Planning Framework 4.

A key priority will be promoting research which has been commissioned by HFS to help better quantify the level of housing need that exists across the country beyond current narrow measures.

Mr Murphy said: “The planning system is fundamental to Scotland’s social wellbeing and economic success, ensuring the country has the range and choice of homes that all those who live here require.

“This must, of course, be balanced with the climate emergency and environment, and I am looking forward to working both with members and other stakeholders to achieve this.”