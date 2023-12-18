McMahon, Weir to quit roles as new funds sought

Big changes at Motherwell

By Paul Kiddie |

Changes: Fir Park

Motherwell FC is to restructure its senior management team with chairman Jim McMahon and interim chief executive Derek Weir leaving their roles.

The pair announced their intentions as the club puts the finishing touches to a fund-raising initiative, with McMahon insisting the Premiership strugglers require “significant investment” for long-term stability.

McMahon has been chairman since 2016 and will leave by the end of the current season. He has been a director since 2001 and became chairman when the Well Society fans group took over the majority shareholding from businessman John Boyle.

Weir agreed to become CEO in April when the Steelmen’s initial attempt at recruiting a suitable, permanent replacement for Aberdeen-bound Alan Burrows was unsuccessful.

“My key aim has always been to try to improve the long-term financial robustness of the club,” said McMahon.

“It has become very clear over the last few years that for the club to operate on a sustainable basis, provide the manager with a competitive player budget, meet the vastly increased cost of our other activities including having a successful women’s team and maintaining a fit for purpose stadium, training ground and academy facility, that it will require significant investment; funding on a similar scale to that received by many others in the SPFL.

“We have undertaken a large amount of work and held numerous discussions to explore how we could best achieve this. The final stages of a fund-raising initiative are almost complete and will be ready to be shared early in the New Year.

“It is therefore the right time for a new executive team to work with the recently expanded Well Society Board, to take this on and put in place a long term operational and funding plan for the club.”

Weir said: “The time is now right for others to take a fresh look at how the club is run and manage it through the next phase of its long history. I wish all those involved every success for the future.”

A poor run of 14 games without a win currently sees Motherwell languishing second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.