Mar Hall Hotel acquired by Dubai-based Dutco

Resort deal

Mar Hall will receive £15m investment

Mar Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort has been acquired from the joint administrators by Dubai-based Dutco Group, supported by investment and asset management firm, Align Partners.

Details of the deal were not disclosed but a £15million investment package has been committed to expand and upgrade the property, repositioning it as an international destination.

Early design plans centre on sympathetic restoration, capturing the essence of Mar Hall’s Scottish heritage, while adding a modern twist to compete with resorts such as Cameron House and Gleneagles.

Mar Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort, located in the 240-acre Earl of Mar Estate in Bishopton near Glasgow, is a five-star hotel with a mature 18-hole championship golf course and spa, while its setting on the banks of the River Clyde make it a popular choice for weddings.

Dating back to 1826 and first opened as a hotel in 2004, this is the first sale of the property in almost 20 years. In that time, Mar Hall has hosted A-list names such as Beyonce, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran.

Dutco Group and Align Partners are already in conversations with architects and interior designers, with appointments expected in January for commencement of the refurbishment in early 2024.

Plans include an expansion to the resort with new luxury woodland lodges, revitalised leisure and spa facilities, and a refurbishment of the guest rooms and public spaces.

Business will continue as normal under the new ownership, with all pre-existing wedding, leisure and business bookings retained.

Dutco Group brings impressive hospitality experience to the deal which includes the delivery of its JA branded luxury hotel properties in Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles and Marriot brand in the United States.

Partnering with Dutco Group on the venture, the deal comes as the latest in a string of successful hospitality acquisitions for Align Partners, following recent refurbishments across the likes of The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton, Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Liverpool, and Powerscourt House & Gardens in Enniskerry, Ireland.

Nelson Gibb, group chief executive at Dutco Group, said: “This is our first hotel acquisition in Scotland which is recognised as a world-class destination for hospitality.

“This deal is testament to our confidence in Mar Hall and what we believe we can achieve through targeted and creative investment. We are looking forward to working with the Mar Hall team and our partners over the coming years to bring our vision to life.”

Chris King, managing director at Align Partners, added: “Mar Hall has strong fundamentals which made this hotel a solid proposition for us. In addition to its physical assets, its striking setting, coupled with its previous reputation for excellence, position it well for redevelopment.

“Our vision is to ensure it reaches its full potential and can compete with Scotland’s best 5-star hotels, restoring its luxury country club reputation.

“As we embark on our aspirations, the hotel remains open for business and the wedding calendar will continue as scheduled.”

Kris Aspin, Head of EY Scotland’s turnaround and restructuring team said: “We are delighted to secure the future of Mar Hall.

“We received an exceptional level of interest in the resort from around the world, underlining the attractiveness of premium Scottish hospitality assets and Mar Hall’s significant potential. We are very grateful to the loyal team at Mar Hall for their support and we wish them and the new owners all the best for the future.”

The joint administrators at EY were advised by Savills and Addleshaw Goddard. Mar Hall Hospitality(a Dutco Group company) was advised by Pinsent Masons.