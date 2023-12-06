Laings to open second Scottish TAG Heuer store

Capital boost

TAG Heuer will open in Multrees Walk

Laings, the luxury jeweller, is opening a second TAG Heuer boutique in Scotland, marking its commitment to bricks and mortar retail.

The company will take a unit previously occupied by clothing retailer Oliami in Multrees Walk, Edinburgh, home to a number of other luxury brands including Harvey Nichols, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mulberry and the Genesis car showroom.

A number of units remain available after Hugo Boss, Caffe Nero and Nespresso departed.

The new 100 sq metre jewellery store, opening in the Spring, follows the launch of Scotland’s first mono-brand TAG boutique, in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street in September.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of family-owned Laings, said: “The proposed opening of a second store marks the latest milestone in the exciting evolution of our relationship with TAG Heuer and demonstrates the luxury brand’s commitment to fully establishing its presence in Scotland.”

The showroom will include an interactive display area showcasing cutting-edge technology, as well as a lounge.