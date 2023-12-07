KPMG Swiss merger talks | house prices up | Frasers rises

Markets Live

KPMG UK has begun exploratory discussions with its partners over a plan to merge its business with its Switzerland offices

According to the Financial Times, the deal would replicate the merger undertaken by Deloitte in 2006.

KPMG is currently the smallest member of the Big Four but it is the most European-focused firm.

In the UK, it has a workforce of almost 16,000, while in Switzerland, it has over 2,600 people.

House prices rise

House prices rose last month as lower mortgage rates encouraged buyers back into the market.

Property values increased by 0.5% in November compared to October, according to the Halifax house price index.

It was the second monthly gain in a row after six consecutive falls before that. It means a typical home is worth £283,615, up around £1,300 on the previous month.

On an annual basis, prices were down 1pc compared to November last year, a sharp fall from the 3.1pc decline in the year to October.

The increase comes after rival lender Nationwide said house prices rose in November compared to the previous month.

Frasers

Retail chain Frasers said it is heading into the Christmas trading period with strong momentum after positive trading at Sports Direct.

It added that its international businesses underpinned the first half.

Michael Murray, chief executive, said: “We are looking forward to our Christmas trading period and remain confident of achieving adjusted pre-tax profit in the range £500-£550 million.”

In the 26 weeks ending 29 October, Mike Ashley’s diversified retail group reported a 4.4% increase in revenue to £2.77 billion up from £2.65 billion the year before, with pre-tax profit climbing 8% to £310.2 million from £287.2 million.

Margin improved to 43% from 42.7% while adjusted basic EPS jumped 18.3% to 53.7p from 45.4p.