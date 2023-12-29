King raises a glass to salute business leaders

New Year Honours

Tim Martin is knighted, Amanda Blanc becomes a dame, Mark Logan receives the OBE

Pubs chain founder Tim Martin and Amanda Blanc, the head of insurance company Aviva, are among the business leaders named in the King’s 2024 New Year Honours List.

Mr Martin, who chairs the Wetherspoons group, is knighted along with Michael Eavis, founder and leader of Glastonbury Festival, and Stephen Hester, chairman of easyJet who was appointed chief executive at Royal Bank of Scotland after Fred Goodwin stepped down in 2008.

Other knighthoods include the Scottish author Alexander McCall Smith and the former UK Cabinet minister Sajid Javid.

Ms Blanc, who has been a staunch supporter of diversity and women’s rights, becomes a dame, as does Tristia Harrison, chief executive of TalkTalk, and the author Jilly Cooper.

This year there were 1,227 recipients, including CBEs for lyricist Don Black, the author Kate Mosse, Prof Peter Hollingsworth, director of science and deputy keeper at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, and Liz Smith, Conservative MSP for services to sport.

OBEs are awarded to Mark Logan, the Scottish government’s chief entrepreneurial adviser, Sally-Ann Loudon, recently chief executive of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, Andrew Murphy, formerly chief operating officer at John Lewis Partnership, Stewart Nicol, former chief executive at Inverness Chamber of Commerce, Graham Paterson, lately executive director, City Building, and Dr David Watt, chairman at Fife College.

Liz Smith: CBE

Former Scotland and Rangers manager Alex McLeish receives an OBE, as does former British Lions player and Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright.

Among those receiving the MBE are Catriona Campbell, UK&I chief technology and innovation officer at EY, Pam Gosal MSP, TV sports presenter Hazel Irvine, Scotland rugby international Stuart Hogg, England women’s goalkeeper Mary Earps, and Elizabeth Ovens, director at McCaskies Butchers in Weymss Bay, who, at the age of 79, still works 50 hours a week and also supports local and national charities.

Andrew Murphy: OBE

In a statement, First Minister Humza Yousa said: “Those recognised in the New Year’s Honours list have made exceptional contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond.

“These Honours are particularly important in light of the ‘giving’ theme and it is clear that all of the worthy recipients have given so much.”

He mentioned a number of those involved in literature, sport and public service, but did not name any of the business recipients.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours List recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.”