Jon Rahm joins rebel LIV Golf tour in £250m deal

Spaniard's U-turn

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Evolving: Jon Rahm

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has joined the rebel LIV Golf circuit in a deal said to be worth at least £250 million to the Spaniard.

The US Masters champion had previously spoken out against the Saudi Arabia-backed tour but has now done a U-turn which will raise eyebrows throughout the golfing world.

“Obviously the past two years there’s been a lot of evolving on the game of golf, things have changed a lot and so have I,” he said.

“Seeing the growth of LIV Golf, seeing the evolution of LIV Golf and innovation is something that has really captured my attention. I think the growth that I’ve seen and how it’s become a global business, right, and how we can impact golf globally, and in a much meaningful way, is something that’s been very enticing.

“For all those things that I like about this movement, there’s always going to be some things that are not perfect, but that’s the situation in everybody’s life.

“With that said, it’s an ever-growing and ever-changing machine, right. So, I’m hopeful that the leaders of LIV Golf might listen to some of my advice and maybe see some changes in the future for the better of the game.”

Rahm was one of the star performers in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph in Rome two months ago and he remains hopeful of future involvement.

“My position with the Ryder Cup stands as it’s always been. I love the Ryder Cup,” he said.

“I’ve explained many times how meaningful it is to me and I surely hope I can be in future editions of the Ryder Cup.”

“It’s a big risk to take, but I’ve had it in consideration and again, I’m hopeful that I can be part of the team again.”

Rahm, who has tour earnings in excess of $50 million, joins fellow-Spaniard Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson in the LIV ranks.