Inflation and Scottish Budget set tone for new year

Week Ahead

Inflation and retail figures will be published this week

Inflation figures this week are expected to show the cost of living coming under further control, a day after the Scottish Government hikes taxes for higher earners.

Encouraged by October’s 4.6% reading for consumer price inflation, the lowest level since October 2021, financial markets have started to predict interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

This is despite protestations from governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee that such talk is premature.

Stock markets have been buoyed by the prospect of interest rates at least going no higher and optimistic traders are not only hoping for a late Santa rally but say the FTSE 100 index could return to 8,000 before the year end.

Scotland’s Budget will be delivered by Finance Secretary Shona Robison who is expected to announce a new tax band and cuts to public services. There may also be some attempts to speed up planning applications.

Official UK retail figures on Friday will give a final indication of Christmas trading.

Edinburgh City Council will consider plans for the West Town neighbourhood proposed for land between the airport and Gogarburn.

Diary

Tuesday 19 December

First-half results from De La Rue

Scottish Budget

Edinburgh City Council considers West Town plan

EU inflation

Wednesday 20 December

Trading statement from Petrofac

UK inflation data

Interest rate decision from China

EU consumer confidence

Thursday 21 December

Full-year results from Character Group

UK government borrowing

Friday 22 December

First-half results from Superdry

UK retail sales