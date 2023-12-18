How GPS Technology Is Developing To Become Smarter And More Reliable

Advertorial Content |

The invention of GPS satellite navigation systems revolutionised how we find our way to new destinations. There’s often no need for maps, street planners, or scribbled notes to help you find your way to where you need to be. A GPS satellite navigation can be programmed with a street name or postcode, and away you go. It tells you and shows you on screen exactly where to turn and lets you know when you have reached your destination. It’s pretty impressive, but older models have been known to find it difficult to lock onto satellites and could fail just when you really were relying on them.

Advancements in GPS

The great news is this connectivity is now much more stable and reliable, and the development of GPS technology is undoubtedly revolutionising more than just telling us which turn to take.

GPS technology has become even more intelligent. A range of tracking devices offer real-time information on where your vehicle or equipment is and can alert you to any attempts to move it, making it far more likely that your vehicle will be recovered if it is stolen.

Additionally, GPS technology has advanced to become a valuable tool in fleet management. It can enable real-time traffic reporting so that alternative routes can be identified. It can also report on the driver’s behaviour, alerting a fleet manager to poor or dangerous driving and whether the vehicle is being taken outside of permitted routes.

Choosing a device that offers cellular network connection through sim cards are just some of the intelligent GPS tracking and navigation devices available from nationwide navigation and tracking device specialists to ensure you get the best systems for your needs.

Technology developments to offer an even better GPS navigation and tracking experience

GPS111 has been a vast leap forward in GPS systems, offering improved accuracy and enhanced performance and adding features to provide a better user experience through smarter GPS111 satellites. This new technology is going a long way to enable faster positioning and more robust signals, even in more challenging locations and environments. They are more resilient to interference, providing users a more reliable service from their tracking and navigation devices. Combine this with Hyper-accurate positioning, and you can expect far more accuracy for location, widening the use of GPS for industry and agricultural use.

Differential GPS (DGPS) has improved modern GPS systems’ accuracy through additional ground-based reference stations. This helps to offer more reliable location data through greater accuracy when using specific applications.

Augmented reality is another fantastic innovation that is making GPS navigation a more interactive experience. AR enables virtual elements to be superimposed onto the real-world environment. AR can overlay points of interest onto a live camera view and project digital arrows onto the street in front of you, thus making the experience more immersive and user-friendly, making it easier to follow and providing a more accurate view of the route.

Advances in indoor GPS signal reception using indoor positioning systems (IPS) enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to determine the tracked system when it is within buildings accurately. IPS systems are particularly useful in monitoring devices, occasions, or locations where traditional GPS systems are unavailable or weak.

Getting to the right place – on time, every time

GPS technology has improved such that it can now be relied upon for autonomous vehicles and supports the development of self-driving cars and delivery bots. The advanced navigation systems of today provide more than just directions. They enable real-time traffic data and machine learning algorithms to optimise routes, which is particularly beneficial for optimum fleet management, predictive analytics, emergency SOS notifications, and driver and vehicle management data.