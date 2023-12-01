Hopes fade of green opportunities for factories

Climate setback

Paul Sheerin: sticking to clear commitments is essential (pic: Terry Murden)

Hopes are fading that Scotland’s manufacturing sector could benefit from the opportunities to tackle climate change.

As COP28 gets under way in Dubai, a survey of Scottish factory leaders reveals that firms are no longer as confident in the notion of a green dividend as they were a year ago.

In just twelve months, the ratio of companies that see an opportunity to address climate change has fallen by a couple of percentage points.

Likewise, the number of companies pursuing operational or product/service design changes to support reduced climate impact has fallen by 7% and 5% respectively.

Scottish Engineering, the trade body that conducted the survey, says parallels can be drawn between the UK government’s “flip-flopping” approach to climate actions in the last year, and the resulting dip in commitment from Scotland’s engineering sector.

Changes to the timing of the phasing-out of gas boilers as well as petrol and diesel engines, have “added to the lack of conviction that today’s commitments will be tomorrow’s plan, arguably furthering our industry’s falling confidence.”

Scottish Engineering chief executive, Paul Sheerin, added: “Scotland and the UK have a great opportunity to get out of the economic doldrums for its manufacturing and engineering industries by embracing – and supporting – the opportunity that infrastructure for climate actions presents.

“Setting clear and consistent commitments – and then sticking to them – is essential to enable the long-term planning for investment that will be enabled by that.”

The latest quarterly survey shows an overall flat position compared to the September review, with export orders returning to positive, UK orders showing a mild improvement whilst remaining negative, and output volume holding steady.