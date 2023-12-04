Hope of early rate cuts sparks investor optimism

Markets Live

London’s leading index has enjoyed a rally (pic: Terry Murden DB Media Services)

London’s lead index closed up 75.60 points or 1%, at 7,529.35 on Friday as the prospect of earlier than expected interest rate cuts translated to hopes of a Santa rally.

Investors are expected to consolidate last week’s gains as they look ahead to key data on the US jobs market.

US nonfarm payrolls will be announced on Friday and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve follows next week. Deutsche believes that lukewarm US data could prompt a Fed cut as soon as the first-quarter of the new year.

Equities in Asia made a slow start to the week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite in China was 0.1% lower in late trade, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.4%.

Brent Crude traded at $78.21 a barrel early today down from $78.99 late Friday.

The prospect of lower interest rates helped lift the price of gold to a record high during Asian trading hours. Gold is considered a safety net against inflation and the price of the precious metal has risen to $2,111 an ounce, before falling back to $2,086.

The rising price has not been enough to save Scottish gold mine Scotgold Resources which last week plunged into administration.

Springfield Properties land sale

Springfield Properties, the Scottish housebuilder, is selling 45 acres of land, equal to 190 plots, for £4.2m to help reduce debt.

The group will receive £830,000 on completion of the sale, which is expected later this month, with the remainder to be paid by 22 May 2024.

Innes Smith, CEO, said: “We are pleased to have agreed another profitable land sale as we continue to deliver on our strategy to reduce our debt position.

“In the last two months, we have secured almost £10m in land sales, with the proceeds to all be received during the current financial year – and without any impact on our development pipeline for the coming years.

“We continue to receive strong demand for our large, high quality land bank. Accordingly, this sale, alongside others that we expect to conclude in the near-term, mean that we are well-positioned to meet our debt reduction targets.”

Petrofac asset sale

Oil services group Petrofac is considering a sale of assets to shore up its finances.

The company said it is “examining a range of strategic and financial options” to improve its balance sheet after delays in securing advance payment guarantees on its pipeline of work..

Chief executive Tareq Kawash insists the underlying business remains “robust”.