Hibs closer to billionaire investment after SFA talks

Easter Road plan

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Hibs hope to secure investment (pic: Terry Murden)

Hibernian FC are a step closer to securing vital investment from American billionaire Bill Foley after talks between owner Ian Gordon and the Scottish Football Association.

The 79 year-old owner of Bournemouth is also a minority shareholder in French club Lorient and is keen to expand his involvement in football into Scotland.

His proposal requires approval from the SFA because of its dual-interest rules, but Hibs reported on Thursday evening that a meeting between Mr Gordon, chief executive Ben Kensell and the governing body had been positive.

“Hibernian FC can confirm that the club met with the Scottish FA board on Thursday 14 December, 2023 to discuss a minority investment proposal,” said a statement

“The positive meeting saw Ian Gordon and Ben Kensell outline the proposal and discuss the benefits for Hibs and Scottish football moving forward.

“The club looks forward to the next stage of the process, which is submitting a formal request for the approval of dual interest dispensation against article 13.”

Mr Foley, who also owns National Hockey League champions Vegas Golden Knights, believes the cinch Premiership club would benefit from being part of Bournemouth’s recruitment and player development programme.

“We’re going through the process with the Scottish Premier League (sic) and the Scottish Football Association to ensure that we’re doing things properly and that we’re doing them in a way that they’re happy with our participation,” the Texan tycoon told TalkSport on Thursday morning.

“We’re not going to be a controlling shareholder, we’re going to be an investor but we certainly want to coordinate acquisition and disposition of players with Hibs and I know they can use the help.”