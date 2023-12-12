Guthrie confirmed in top town centres role

Retail and property

Kimberley Guthrie: special organisation

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) has appointed Kimberley Guthrie as its permanent chief officer after carrying out the role on an interim basis since the beginning of April.

Ms Guthrie is a well-known figure in Scotland’s place-making community, having worked alongside and for STP in various capacities over a number of years.

She was part of the team which gathered evidence for the New Future For Scotland’s Towns report and has since been heavily involved in implementing actions arising from the influential document.

STP is the national organisation which champions Scotland’s town centres, providing expert support on policy, best practice and achieving practical action.

As chief officer, Ms Guthrie will lead operations across the organisation’s stable of activities, including Scotland’s Improvement Districts and the Scotland Loves Local initiative.

She said: “This is a special organisation – one which brings out the best in people and communities.

“There’s no hiding from the challenges that our towns face, many of them due to changes in retail.

“But I am excited by the opportunity to help bring people and ideas together to not just tackle them, but build back stronger – championing civic pride, embracing entrepreneurship and encouraging innovation to create vibrant, welcoming places which are more economically and environmentally sustainable.”

Ms Guthrie has more than 25 years’ experience in senior management roles in retail and enterprise, working for a variety of small, medium and large organisations. She also ran children’s boutique – through a town centre store and online – for 17 years as well as operating as a business mentor.

She took on the interim chief officer role after Phil Prentice stepped back from the position following eight-and-a-half years, although he remains involved as a part-time strategic consultant, supporting the development of new and emerging improvement districts.