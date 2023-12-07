Green quits i to join Quantum Communications

Editor moves

Chris Green: change of role

Chris Green, Scotland editor of the i newspaper, has become the second editor this week to join a public affairs agency.

Mr Green will become an associate director at Quantum Communications following a 16-year career as a newspaper journalist.

Daily Business revealed yesterday that Charlotte Street Partners had hired Frank O’Donnell, former editor of The Scotsman and the Aberdeen-based P&J.

Mr Green will team up with Alan Roden and Tom Martin who worked on the political desks of the Scottish Daily Mail and Scottish Daily Express respectively.

His appointment coincides with the departure of Christine Lavelle, former political editor at the Scottish Sun, who is moving to a new job in the new year.

Mr Green began his career at The Independent in London in 2007. He became deputy news editor before returning to frontline reporting in 2014.

He was a founding member of the i at its launch in 2010 and for a time it was part of the Johnston Press stable of titles.

Quantum Communications was launched in 2019 by Mr Roden, who was also a former communications director for Scottish Labour, and Flavia Paterson in 2019. Ms Paterson is a former communications director at the Scotland Office and head of corporate affairs at SSE.

The team also includes Chloë Minish who was a political adviser with the Scottish Greens.

Mr Roden said: “Chris brings years of experience in the media to our team and was at the heart of the sector’s shift to ‘digital first’.

“Nobody knows more about what a news story is than a journalist, which is why the focus at Quantum has been on recruiting a team with frontline experience – who can then help our clients tell their stories in the media.”