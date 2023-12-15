Gemmell takes over from Bowden as Loganair CFO

Transport

Scottish airline Loganair has appointed Chris Gemmell as chief financial officer.

Mr Gemmell (pictured) will take up his post at the airline’s Glasgow headquarters from 1 March.

He has an extensive background in finance and the travel sector, most recently as finance director for the Caledonian Sleeper rail operation.

Prior to that, he held roles in Serco’s transport and healthcare divisions and began his career with Clydesdale Bank (now Virgin Money) – which coincidentally has a long-standing relationship with Loganair.

He will take over from previous CFO David Bowden, who has taken up a post outside the aviation industry which has allowed him to work closer to home in Cheshire.

Speaking about Mr Gemmell’s appointment, chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “He joins at an exciting time as we work to maximise the benefits from the imminent completion of Loganair’s fleet renewal programme, setting up the airline for the next generation.”