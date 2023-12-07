FinTech launches lab to explore sector regulation

Shaping future

Nicola Anderson: FinTech Scotland is uniquely placed (pic: Terry Murden)

FinTech Scotland has launched its Financial Regulation Innovation Lab (FRIL) which aims to shape the regulatory landscape in the UK and around the world.

The lab is a partnership with the university of Strathclyde and Glasgow and is one of the strategic recommendations laid out in the FinTech Research & Innovation Roadmap, launched in March 2022.

It aligns with the recently-announced Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), formed in response to the Treasury FinTech Sector Review, otherwise known as the Kalifa Review, into the development of the sector.

Commenting on the lab’s launch, Nicola Anderson, CEO of FinTech Scotland., said: “FinTech Scotland is uniquely positioned within the Scottish fintech industry to lead such an initiative as it will work to inspire collaborators across Scotland, the UK and globally, enabling those around the world to see Glasgow’s financial services capabilities.

“Bringing the fintech community of industry, academics and regulators together to explore, test and experiment with new technologies is an important part of our mission.”