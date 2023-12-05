Final chapter for oldest bookshop in St Andrews

End of era

J&G Innes has stood in St Andrews since 1879 (pic: google maps)

One of the oldest bookshops in the country is to close after its family owner was unable to persuade the next generation to take it on.

J&G Innes has stood at the corner of South Street and Church Street, St Andrews for 144 years but will close its doors on Hogmanay.

The shop, which opened in 1879 by the brothers John and George Innes to publish the Citizen newspaper, is on the market for £1.2 million.

It was redesigned in Liberty style and has become a tourist attraction as well as a staple source of books, stationery and art supplies. Despite its ornate decoration it is not listed.

A statement in the window states: “We will be closing our business at the end of this year. We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support. We wish you all a merry Christmas.”

It is currently owned by Jude Innes, 57, the great-granddaughter of John Innes, along with her two sisters.