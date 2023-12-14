Farmlay change | West Town plan | Fintech winners

News digest

Robert and Iain Chapman

Robert Chapman, a lifelong egg producer, has announced he is handing control of the Farmlay business to his 40-year-old son, Iain, who will take over as managing director.

Mr Chapman senior, 67, who will stay on as executive chairman, has come through a busy couple of years which has included securing lucrative long-term contracts with supermarkets Aldi and Lidl. Farmlay also supplies Spar and all Morrisons’ supermarkets in Scotland.

The business began with 130 acres and now has 2,500 where it houses 450,000 hens and a further 550,000 owned by contract producers.

West Town plan

A plan to build a 3,500-home neighbourhood with commercial developments and new schools to the west of Edinburgh will be discussed by city councillors next week.

Following consultation with residents and interested organisations in and around the west of the city a final framework for the development, between the Eastfield Road airport access and Gogarburn roundabout, will be considered by the planning committee on 19 December.

It proposes three primary schools and a secondary school to serve the area which will be one of the biggest urban projects in Scotland.

It forms part of the draft City Plan 2030, currently being considered by the Scottish Government. Therefore, if approved by committee, The West Edinburgh Placemaking Framework and Strategic Masterplan (WEPFSM) will be implemented when City Plan 2030 is adopted.

Fintech winners

FinTech Scotland and Smart Data Foundry have announced the winners of their UK Fintech Innovation Challenge.

Xpand and Skwile have each been awarded £50,000 from the challenge which aims at discovering innovative solutions to strengthen the relationships between financial institutions and their SME clients.

Virgin Money and NatWest helped with the process by providing workshops and other support.