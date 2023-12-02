Leisure

Ex-Cameron House chief heading up Lost Shore

| December 2, 2023
Ex-hotelier: Andy Roger

The former boss of the Cameron House Hotel has been appointed chief executive at Scotland’s first artificial surfing lagoon.

Andy Roger will head up the Lost Shore Surf Resort being constructed in a former quarry at Ratho, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Mr Roger spent a decade as the resort director at the hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond and has also worked at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow and a number of Malmaison hotels.

The £55 million Lost Shore facility will have a wave pool, lodges and accommodation pods, a spa, food market and retail outlets when it opens in September next year.

