English Premier League in record £6.7bn TV deal

Rights agreed

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

The deal is the biggest for UK media rights

The English Premier League has agreed a record £6.7 billion television deal for Sky and TNT to show up to 270 live games a season.

It covers four years from the 2025-26 season and is the “largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK”, said Sky.

The Saturday 3pm blackout will remain in place, but every 2pm Sunday kick-off will be televised. Highlights will continue to be shown on the BBC, including Match of the Day, MOTD2 and additional digital rights for its online platforms.

Sky has been awarded four of the five packages and will show a minimum of 215 matches a season including Saturday 5.30pm kick-offs, Sunday 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs, plus evening games on Mondays and Fridays and three midweek rounds.

Sky will show up to 100 more matches a season, and chief executive Dana Strong said: “We are proud of our long history with the Premier League and look forward to delivering more engagement, entertainment, and innovation to the end of the decade.”

TNT has been awarded at least 52 matches a season including all 12.30pm kick-offs on Saturdays and two midweek match rounds. Sky Sports will broadcast all 10 matches on the final day of each season.

Amazon, which shows 20 matches per season under the league’s current deal, has not secured rights in the new agreement.

The current £5.1 billion paid by Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Prime Video, and BBC Sport took place in the last rights auction in 2018 for three seasons and expires at the end of 2024-25. It was extended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new agreement, which is a year longer, represents a 4% rise in live rights value compared to the previous deal and will “provide financial certainty for clubs throughout professional football until at least 2029”.