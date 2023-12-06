EIE startup pitching event returns with new format

Investors regroup

Duncan Martin of the Bayes Centre and event host Laura Goodwin

One of Scotland’s biggest pitching events for startup tech firms will return next year after a two-year absence.

EIE has helped 540 companies raise more than $1.5 billion since it was first staged in 2008 and will take on a new format when 130 global investors gather in Edinburgh for two days of networking and dealmaking.

There is an Investor2Investor event at Edinburgh Castle on 30 April, with the pitching taking place the following day at the John McIntyre Conference Centre. A Gala Dinner at Dynamic Earth will be held that evening. It will be hosted by television journalist Laura Goodwin.

Amog the companies that have been supported through the EIE programme are PureLifi, Roslin Technologies, Earthbox, Novosound and Codeplay, which was acquired by Intel.

The latest Local Digital Index by techUK shows that the estimated 14,504 companies in Scotland’s tech sector – embracing about 400,000 workers – have grown by 2.8% this year and the cumulative growth in tech companies in Scotland had increased by 82% in 10 years.

Duncan Martin, head of entrepreneurship at The University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre said: “We are excited to announce the return of EIE in 2024 with a bold new vision.

“EIE is a key event in Scotland’s thriving tech scene and in 2024 we are evolving it to become a wider platform, showcasing the best opportunities our ecosystem has to offer to our international investor colleagues.”

The relaunched EIE24 event is delivered in partnership with the Data Driven Initiative and represents a cornerstone of the region’s £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Mark Logan, chief entrepreneurial adviser to Scottish Government, said: “I’m delighted to see EIE return to Scotland, in an enhanced and updated format that will comprehensively showcase Scotland’s most exciting and innovative new tech companies to the national and international investor community.”