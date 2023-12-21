Edinburgh dominates list of most expensive homes

Property values

Pricey: Ann Street (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh continues to dominate the list of Scotland’s most expensive streets with seven of the top ten priciest addresses located in the capital.

However, this is fewer than last year when the capital accounted for all ten places. This year there are entries from St Andrews, East Lothian and Glasgow.,

The Georgian-styled Ann Street in Stockbridge, named after the wife of artist Sir Henry Raeburn, retained its crown as the priciest in Scotland.

Buyers will have to find £1.68 million on average to buy a house in a street that has drawn admiration from royalty and writers.

Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, came a close second, with homes exchanging for about £1.61m, while Wester Coates Avenue in Edinburgh is third with average prices of more than £1.5m.

A new entry this year is Hill Road in Gullane, East Lothian (£1.33m). Cleveden Gardens in Glasgow (£1.29m) is the only contribution from Glasgow.

The Bank of Scotland study is based on individual streets where there have been a number of transactions in the study period. It therefore omits some of the most exclusive addresses where property is rarely advertised.

Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets

1. Ann Street, Edinburgh

2. Golf Place, St Andrews

3. West Coates Avenue, Edinburgh

4. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh

5. Hill Road, Gullane

6. Danube Street, Edinburgh

7. Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh

8. Cleveden Gardens, Glasgow

9. Dean Street, Edinburgh

10. Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh