Easdales add assets | MDMC funding | Acumen deal

News Digest

By a Daily Business reporter |

Newly-acquired estate in Renfew

Brothers Sandy and James Easdale, joint owners of the Easdale Investment Group have acquired a further industrial unit in Renfrew.

Previously owned by Peel Waters, the property development arm of Peel Group, the site at Meadowside Street in Renfrew is part of the Neil Street Industrial Estate.

It is currently let to aviation repair firm, Aeropair and was purchased through the Easdales’ Dalglen Investments vehicle for an undisclosed sum. Alan Stewart at Breck Property Consultants helped to broker the deal.

This deal follows the brothers’ recent purchase of Kingston Industrial Estate, a 19-unit property located at Kingston Dock in Port Glasgow, adjacent to the A8 and Gallagher Retail Park.

Healthcare funding for entrepreneurs

The Medical Device Manufacturing Centre has received £3.35 million from Scottish Enterprise which wil be used to support early-stage entrepreneurs in healthcare and assess ways to reduce environmental impact of medical technology.

MDMC has its headquarters at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and works with the universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Robert Gordon University. It was announced alongside the funding that Dundee has joined the consortium.

The funding deal was confirmed as Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray toured the facility.

“This funding will not only drive innovation across the healthcare landscape, but help produce more sustainable medical devices as we continue our transition to net zero,” he said.

Acumen expands in north east

Acumen Accountants has acquired Graeme Munro & Company in the north east of Scotland for a six-figure sum.

The deal expands Acumen’s presence in the region and adds four staff to bring its workforce to 38.

Ross Murray, the Acumen managing director, said he is on the lookout for more deals in the coming months.