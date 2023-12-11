Budge hails new Hearts hotel as club’s ‘boldest venture’

February opening

By Paul Kiddie |

How one of the hotel suites will look

Heart of Midlothian FC is to open a 25-bedroom hotel within Tynecastle Park early next year.

Operated and owned by the club, the new facility within the main stand on the second floor of the stadium will also offer a club lounge, six meeting rooms and new conference and event spaces when it opens in February.

Hearts say the Tynecastle Park Hotel will be the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel inside a football stadium.

Once the hotel opens, the existing Skyline Restaurant, which sits on the top floor of the main stand, will be open seven days a week to service both overnight guests and non-residents.

The hotel will offer a choice of individually styled guest rooms, including family, executive and accessible rooms. Technology in selected rooms will provide guests with the option of a live view of the pitch or city skyline on HD plasma screens.

Ann Budge from Tynecastle Park Hotel and Heart of Midlothian FC said: “The hotel is Hearts’ newest and boldest venture. It’s also the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK.

“As part of our ambitious growth plans both on and off the pitch, our in-house hospitality team will take full responsibility for running the hotel.

“The hotel rooms and additional conference and events space will offer the club an ideal opportunity to host even more events at Tynecastle while appealing to the millions of visitors that Edinburgh attracts each year.”

Haymarket hotel deal

International hotel operator Meininger will operate the new hotel being developed in a former office block in Haymarket, Edinburgh.

S Harrison, is converting the 1970s Osborne House building into 157-room hotel after acquiring it in 2018.

It has worked with Edinburgh-based Comprehensive Design Architects on the project. Work will start early next year.

Since Meininger unveiled its first hotel in Berlin in 1999, it has grown considerably and now offers more than 19,000 beds in 26 European cities such as Kraków, Cologne, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Rome and Vienna.