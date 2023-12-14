Bank holds interest rates as talk gathers over cuts

Markets surge

Andrew Bailey: cautious

The Bank of England delivered a pre-Christmas boost to borrowers today by keeping interest rates on hold at 5.25% for the third successive month.

Rate-setters on the monetary policy committee voted by a majority of 6–3 to maintain the rate at 5.25%. Three members preferred to increase bank rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 5.5%.

The decision follows a similar decision last night by the US Federal Reserve whose chairman Jerome Powell also hinted at three cuts next year, while there was talk in London of four cuts by the Bank of England.

Heralding an end to the months of monetary tightening, Central banks have raised expectations of cheaper money in the new year for hard-pressed borrowers and a number of banks and building societies have already trimmed their mortgage rates.

A Treasury Spokesperson said: “We have turned a corner in our fight against inflation and real wages are rising, but we must keep driving inflation out of the economy to reach our 2% target.

“By cutting taxes for hard working people and businesses, and helping people into work, we are forecast to deliver the largest boost to potential GDP on record.”

Rob Clarry, investment strategist at Evelyn Partners said markets have moved to price in as many as four quarter point cuts from the MPC from early next summer – which would mean a Bank Rate as low as 4.25% by the end of 2024.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has adopted a more cautious tone over expectations of early cuts.

The news prompted a surge in equity markets, with consumer and property stocks enjoying strong gains. The FTSE 100 was 170 points (2.24%) higher at 7,717.7 in mid-morning trade with talk gathering of it closing the year back above 8,000.

Highlands-based Springfield Properties was up 4.50p (6.08%) at 78.5p, Taylor Wimpey rose 6.85p (5%) at 144p, while B&Q owner Kingfisher leapt 17p (7.4%) to 244.5p.

Wall Street reacted positively to last night’s news with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up by 1.4%. All three finished higher for the third successive session, with the Dow hitting a new record.

Mr Powell told a press conference that rates were “likely at or near” their peak, but said the bank was still moving cautiously as “no one is declaring victory” yet.

He added: “Inflation is still too high and ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured.”

