Bank expected to keep interest rates on hold

Week Ahead

The Bank of England will deliver its latest verdict on Thursday (pic: Terry Murden)

A measure of Christmas cheer is in the air as markets expect neither the US Federal Reserve nor the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

Markets think the Fed will leave its headline Fed funds rate unchanged at 5.5% on Wednesday and that the Bank of England will leave the base rate at 5.25% at its meeting on Thursday.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy commitee has indicated rates will remain where they are for some time.

At Parliament’s Treasury Committee last month, governor Andrew Bailey said the threat of inflation is being underestimated and said the Bank is still focused on concerns over persistent inflation.

However, debate has switched to when central banks will start cutting rates. Robust US job numbers on Friday dashing hopes of an early reduction and most analysts believe late spring to be the earliest time to implement the first cut.

The expectation is that rates will be down to 4.25% by this time next year and head towards the 2% target in 2025 or 2026.

The week kicks off with another survey on the UK economy with the CBI saying the the UK is set for another year of weak growth over 2024 as significant headwinds continue to impact the UK economy.

Following GDP growth of 0.6% in 2023, the CBI expects 0.8% growth in 2024, picking up to 1.6% in 2025.

There are final results from holiday group Tui on Thursday amid speculation that it might quit the London stock market and move to a sole listing in Frankfurt.

City Diary

Monday 11 December

First-half results from Begbies Traynor

Tuesday 12 December

Full-year results from Chemring and RWS

and UK unemployment and wage growth

US inflation

Wednesday 13 December

UK construction, manufacturing and industrial output

Thursday 14 December

Trading statements from Balfour Beatty, Capita, Serco and SThree

and First-half results from Currys

Interest rate decision from the Bank of England and European Central Bank

US retail sales

US weekly initial unemployment claims

Friday 15 December

UK GfK consumer confidence

Flash purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) for manufacturing and services industries from the UK, Europe and USA

Chinese industrial production, retail sales and tangible fixed asset investment growth figures

US industrial production and capacity utilisation rate